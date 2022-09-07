We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi With Pilau Rice 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi With Pilau Rice 400G
£4.00
£10.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
1737kJ
411kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.2g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.06g

low

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 434kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, red pepper and chilli sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • Our experts flame sear our tandoori marinated chicken breast before adding it to a spicy tomato and onion sauce with chunky peppers. The curry is finished with fresh coriander. Our rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their natural flavours.
  • Tandoori marinated chicken breast pieces in a rich, spicy tomato and onion sauce with peppers.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Smoked Sugar, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Smoked Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Salt, Turmeric, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon, Ground Cardamom, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill], Onion, Tomato, Tomato Purée, Water, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Coriander, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander Powder, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, Tamarind Paste, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Cumin Seed, Turmeric, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Fennel Seed, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove Powder, Ground Cardamom, Fennel Powder, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Pierce film lid several times. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and stir halfway through heating. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
800W 6 mins / 900W 5 mins
Pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (400g)
Energy434kJ / 103kcal1737kJ / 411kcal
Fat1.8g7.2g
Saturates0.3g1.3g
Carbohydrate13.9g55.6g
Sugars1.8g7.2g
Fibre1.1g4.4g
Protein7.2g28.9g
Salt0.27g1.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Tesco Finest & Premium Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here