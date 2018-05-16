New
Ambrosia Chocolate & Mint Fondant Sauce Dessert Pots 2X110g
Per Pot (110g)
- Energy
- 590kJ
-
- 140kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.0g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.2g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.7g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.12g
- 2%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 536 kJ/
Product Description
- Chocolate dessert layer with mint flavoured fondant sauce.
- Creamy layered Belgian Chocolate desserts made with a rich mint fondant sauce
- Also try our rich & creamy Mousse Pots
- Red Tractor - Certified Milk
- Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- 100% Natural flavours
- No added preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Dessert Layer (73%) (Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Buttermilk, Modified Starches, Sustainable Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Powder made with Belgian Milk Chocolate (2.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cream (Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Inulin, Whey (Milk), Water), Mint Flavoured Fondant Sauce (27%) (Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Starch, Cream (Milk), Inulin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Thickeners (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum), Mint Extract, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins), Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact Us:
- UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Call 1800 93 2814.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (110g)
|Energy
|536 kJ/
|590 kJ/
|-
|127 kcal
|140 kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|4.0g
|of which Saturates
|2.0g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19.9g
|21.9g
|of which Sugars
|15.2g
|16.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.1g
|Protein
|2.9g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.12g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
