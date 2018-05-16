Wicked Kitchen Raspberry & Vanilla Layered Dessert Serves 6

1/6 of a dessert
- Energy
- 881kJ
- 210kcal
- 11%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.2g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 16.1g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.30g
- 5%of the reference intake
medium
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 229kcal
Product Description
- Biscuit crumb layered with raspberry compote, sponge pieces, vanilla flavour mousse made with coconut and starch alternative to soft cheese and finished with red lustre biscuit crumb.
- This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Biscuit crumble base with a layer of raspberry compote studded with baked sponge pieces and a dreamy layer of vanilla flavour mousse finished with a festive lustre biscuit crumble
- Pack size: 550G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut and Starch Alternative to Soft Cheese (21%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavouring, Olive Leaf Extract, Vitamin B12], Raspberry (20%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Yellow Lentil Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Broad Bean Protein, Flavouring, Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Soya Bean, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Colours (Algal Carotenes, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a dessert (92g)
|Energy
|957kJ / 229kcal
|881kJ / 210kcal
|Fat
|10.7g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.8g
|28.3g
|Sugars
|17.5g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.30g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
