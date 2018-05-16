We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Raspberry & Vanilla Layered Dessert Serves 6

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Raspberry & Vanilla Layered Dessert Serves 6

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

£9.00
£1.64/100g

Part of the Festive Food to Order Range. Coming Soon

1/6 of a dessert

Energy
881kJ
210kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
9.8g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.2g

high

31%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.1g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
0.30g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • Biscuit crumb layered with raspberry compote, sponge pieces, vanilla flavour mousse made with coconut and starch alternative to soft cheese and finished with red lustre biscuit crumb.
  • This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Biscuit crumble base with a layer of raspberry compote studded with baked sponge pieces and a dreamy layer of vanilla flavour mousse finished with a festive lustre biscuit crumble
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Coconut and Starch Alternative to Soft Cheese (21%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavouring, Olive Leaf Extract, Vitamin B12], Raspberry (20%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Demerara Sugar, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Cornflour, Yellow Lentil Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polysorbate 60, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Lemon Juice, Broad Bean Protein, Flavouring, Modified Potato Starch, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Soya Bean, Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Colours (Algal Carotenes, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beta-Carotene), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Thickener (Locust Bean Gum).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

550g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a dessert (92g)
Energy957kJ / 229kcal881kJ / 210kcal
Fat10.7g9.8g
Saturates6.7g6.2g
Carbohydrate30.8g28.3g
Sugars17.5g16.1g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein1.9g1.7g
Salt0.33g0.30g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Festive Food to Order Desserts & Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here