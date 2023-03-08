Hipp Organic Creamy Tomato Pasta Bake 200Ml 10+M
Product Description
- Mini rigatoni in creamy vegetable sauce
- Over 60 years of organic experience.
- A delicious blend of creamy tomato pasta and vegetables.
- Made using premium, quality organic ingredients.
- We're climate positive - we give back more to nature than we take out along our entire value chain, from the fields to our retailers warehouses.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- EU Organic - AT-BIO-301, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic baby food
- Tasty meal for older babies
- At least 1 of your 5 a day
- No preservatives* - *as required by law
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Recyclable tray and cardboard outer sleeve
- Nutritionally tailored for older babies needs
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Noodles Cooked (26%) [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina*, Egg White*], Courgettes* (12%), Tomatoes* (11%), Carrots* (7%), Cream* (Milk) (3.0%), Onions*, Rice Flour*, Grated Hard Cheese*, Rice Starch*, Sunflower Oil*, Lemon Juice* from Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices* [Oregano*, Pepper*], Antioxidant [Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol-Rich Extract], *Organic
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see highlighted ingredients in bold.
Storage
Simply store at room temperature - no need to keep it in the fridge. Once opened, you can store the unheated food in the fridge (in a covered dish) for up to 24 hours. Best before end. See end of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: (800W): Remove cardboard sleeve and pierce film several times. Heat for 1 minute (cooking time may vary depending on the power of your microwave).
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This tasty toddler meal is delicious hot or cold.
Do not cook in a conventional oven.
Remove the film and stir well so there aren't any hot spots.
Spoon into a bowl or serve directly from the tray. Always check the temperature before serving. Take care not to overheat.
Hob
Instructions: Boil some water in a saucepan.
Take the saucepan off the heat, remove the cardboard sleeve from the tray meal, then place the sealed tray in the hot water for 4-5 minutes.
Produce of
Made in Austria
Preparation and Usage
- If feeding direct from the tray, any remaining food at the end of the meal must be thrown away. Never reheat.
- This meal left our factory in top condition - please make sure that the pot and plastic film are undamaged before feeding.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the vibrant natural ingredients may stain clothes or occasionally cause an orange tinge to the skin.
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- HiPP UK Ltd,
- Hurst Grove,
- Sandford Lane,
- Hurst,
- Reading,
- RG10 0SQ.
Return to
- Contact us:
- 0800 298 4477
- www.hipp.co.uk
- hello@hipp.co.uk
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 200g
|Energy kJ/kcal
|296/70
|591/141
|Fat
|2.3g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.9g
|19.8g
|of which sugars
|1.1g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.6g
|Protein
|2.1g
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.05g
|0.10g
Safety information
Please note: This product contains no artificial colours, but the vibrant natural ingredients may stain clothes or occasionally cause an orange tinge to the skin.
