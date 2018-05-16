New
Growers Harvest Microwave Long Grain Rice 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 579kJ / 137kcal
Product Description
- Cooked long grain rice.
- Farm Grown
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Long Grain Rice (97%) [Water, Long Grain Rice], Rapeseed Oil.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 1 min 30 secs
900W 1 min 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the contents.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.
Hob
Instructions: Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the grains have heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.
Time: 2-3 minutes
Cooking Precautions
- Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|579kJ / 137kcal
|724kJ / 172kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|2.5g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.2g
|31.5g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|4.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
