Costa Creamy Cappuccino Coffee 6 X 17G

If you like coffee don't buy this.
No coffee taste, tastes more like similar sachets of hot chocolate but worse. We have barista made cappuccinos at the Costa Stores at least once a week and make our own at home with a bean to cup machine and this product doesn't get close to the taste and flavour. This is a very poor copy of the Nescafe range of cappuccino coffees which are still the best you can buy.
Dreadful stuff.No coffee taste at all. Awful.
Awful. No taste of coffee whatsoever.Literally. Just a weak fake powder milk taste. Dreadful. How this got through product testing is a quandary and just insulting to customers. Yuck. We threw it away.
Honestly delicious
Never bought these type of products before and I'm now hooked on this Costa one. It feels very very creamy and frothy for something that takes about 30 seconds to make! Tastes lovely and a nice low calorie treat in the morning.
DELICIOUS
Really nice 100% recommend..You wont be disappointed
very nice .
love them , much like the costa shop to be honest, love having them in my costa mug i also bought at tesco
Fabulous
Great quality sachets very close to a store made one. I'm a latte girl but I'm not keen on salted which is all they seam to do. However if you don't froth this up it's the same as a latte. Great price too. 6 in a box.