Costa Creamy Cappuccino Coffee 6 X 17G

3.7(6)Write a review
Each 17g serving contains:

Energy
299kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.8g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1757 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant coffee beverage.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Our Creamy Cappuccino is made using our Premium Instant Coffee, mixing finely ground roasted beans with instant coffee for the perfect pick me up.
  • We've been serving great coffee with our legendary Signature Blend since 1971.
  • Why Not Try
  • Our Premium Instant Smooth Medium Roast Coffee for the perfect pick me up
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Coffee
  • Under licence from Costa Coffee Limited. Costa ® is the registered trademark of Costa Coffee Limited.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 102G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (22%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee* (12%) (Instant Coffee, Roasted and Ground Coffee), Whole Milk Powder (5%), Salt, Stabilizers (Potassium Phosphates, Sodium Citrates), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: See base.

Produce of

Packed in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Crafting Your Creamy Cappuccino
  • 1 Open the sachet and pour into your mug of choice
  • 2 Pour 200ml of hot, but not boiling, water on top of the powder and stir until fully mixed
  • 3 Leave for 20-30 seconds and stir again
  • 4 Sit back and relax with your creamy cappuccino

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Importer address

  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.
  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.
  • help@costa-at-home.co.uk
  • allaboutfoodltd.com

Net Contents

6 x 17g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold Per serving
Energy1757 kJ299 kJ
-418 kcal71 kcal
Fat15g2.6g
of which saturates13g2.2g
Carbohydrate59g10g
of which sugars46g7.8g
Fibre3.6g0.6g
Protein10g1.7g
Salt1g0.17g
This pack contains 6 servings--
6 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

If you like coffee don't buy this.

1 stars

No coffee taste, tastes more like similar sachets of hot chocolate but worse. We have barista made cappuccinos at the Costa Stores at least once a week and make our own at home with a bean to cup machine and this product doesn't get close to the taste and flavour. This is a very poor copy of the Nescafe range of cappuccino coffees which are still the best you can buy.

Dreadful stuff.No coffee taste at all. Awful.

1 stars

Awful. No taste of coffee whatsoever.Literally. Just a weak fake powder milk taste. Dreadful. How this got through product testing is a quandary and just insulting to customers. Yuck. We threw it away.

Honestly delicious

5 stars

Never bought these type of products before and I'm now hooked on this Costa one. It feels very very creamy and frothy for something that takes about 30 seconds to make! Tastes lovely and a nice low calorie treat in the morning.

DELICIOUS

5 stars

Really nice 100% recommend..You wont be disappointed

very nice .

5 stars

love them , much like the costa shop to be honest, love having them in my costa mug i also bought at tesco

Fabulous

5 stars

Great quality sachets very close to a store made one. I'm a latte girl but I'm not keen on salted which is all they seam to do. However if you don't froth this up it's the same as a latte. Great price too. 6 in a box.

