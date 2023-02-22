Chocomel Chocolate Flavoured Milk 1L
- Chocolate flavoured milk drink. UHT
- Find out more at ra.org
- Meadow Milk
- This dairy product has been made from meadow milk produced by cows that have spent a minimum of 120 days a year grazing outdoors in pastures for 6 hours a day.
- Experience the one and only chocolate taste sensation.
- Our unique chocolate drink combines a secret blend of ingredients with almost 90 years of experience to create an irresistibly creamy, rich, smooth, indulgent and unforgettable chocolatey taste.
- Chocomel is a brand of FrieslandCampina nourishing by nature®
- Tetra Pak® - Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak® - Tetra Brik® Aseptic
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Buying this carton helps you care for the world's forests.
- One and Only
- Pack size: 1L
Milk (1, 3% Fat), 5% Chocolate Powder (Sugar, Cocoa¹), Sugar, Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Flavour, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
- Contains: Milk
For best before end see top. Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated.
- Shake well before opening.
- FrieslandCampina,
- Horsham,
- RH12 1JF,
- United Kingdom.
- hello@frieslandcampina.com
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|292 kJ /
|-
|69 kcal
|Fat
|1,6 g
|of which saturates
|1,0 g
|Carbohydrates
|10 g
|of which sugars
|9,8 g
|Protein
|3,4 g
|Salt
|0,13 g
