Wasabi Vegetable Gyoza & Yakisoba Noodles 450G

Product Description
- Fried wheat noodles with cabbage, white onion, green pea and carrot, served with fried vegetable gyoza filled with cabbage, carrot, onion, chive, ginger and garlic and teriyaki sauce sachet
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home. wasabi.uk.com
- Mr Kim, our founder, learned this irresistible gyoza recipe while working on a buzzy streetfood stall in Tokyo. The aromatic flavours are an awesome match for the mouth-watering yakisoba noodles
- - another Japanese classic.
- Authentic Japanese: in a box
- Fragrant fried dumplings on rich, flavoursome noodles with peas + sweet teriyaki sauce
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Fried Noodle (73%) (Wheat Noodles (Water, Wheat Noodles (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (E330), Firming Agents (E501, E500)), Cabbage, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Noodle Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Onion Puree, Molasses, Tamarind Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Ground Cloves, Ginger Puree), Teriyaki Sauce (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Wine (Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder), Green Pea, Carrot, Stir Fry Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Non-Modified Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Extract), Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour), Sugar, Sesame Oil, Flavour Enhancer (E621)), Fried Vegetable Gyoza (16%) (Vegetable Gyoza (Vegetable (Cabbage, Carrot, Onion, Chive, Ginger, Garlic), Wheat Flour, Water, Textured Vegetable Soy Protein, Wheat Starch, Modified Tapioca Starch, Light Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Fructose Syrup), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Sugar, Potato Starch, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Yeast Extract, Rice Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper, D-Xylose), Rapeseed Oil), Teriyaki Sauce Sachet (Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Sake, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (E150(c)))
Allergy Information
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans and Fish. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: - Remove outer bento bowl and cardboard sleeve
- Peel back film lid to remove sauce sachet and put back on
- Pop in microwave
900w 4 min, 1000W 4 min
Stand for 1 min
- Remove gyoza to stir noodles
- Squeeze on sauce
- Tuck in
- Do not reheat
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Remove outer bento bowl and cardboard sleeve
- Peel back film lid to remove sauce sachet and put back on
- Pop on baking tray in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 20 min
Stand for 1 min
- Remove gyoza to stir noodles
- Squeeze on sauce
- Tuck in
- Do not reheat
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
We think this is the perfect portion for one
Name and address
- Made by:
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com
- Discover more tantalising flavours online... wasabi.uk.com
Net Contents
450g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|as consumed per pack
|Energy (KJ)
|648
|2813
|Energy (Kcal)
|154
|668
|Fat (g)
|4.2
|18.5
|of which saturate fat (g)
|0.4
|1.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|24.1
|104.7
|of which sugar (g)
|5.5
|24.0
|Protein (g)
|3.6
|15.8
|Salt (g)
|2.31
|5.90
|-
|-
Using Product Information
