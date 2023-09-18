Munchies Caramel Biscuit Sharing Bar 87g

Milk chocolate with a caramel filling (20%) and biscuit pieces (7%). Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures. Cocoa Plan® Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.

MUNCHIES® Caramel and Biscuit Sharing Bar, delicious gooey caramel and crispy biscuit encased in a milk chocolate shell, the ideal treat to break apart and share with family and friends. Discover a new way to munch with MUNCHIES® Caramel and Biscuit Sharing Bar! MUNCHIES® were originally created by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1957. The product was originally only available as an individual milk chocolate cuboid shell filled with a sweet, buttery, soft caramel and a crisp biscuit piece. Since then MUNCHIES® has created on-trend flavour variations; Choc Fudge Brownie, Cookie Dough and Salted Caramel Fudge. All fan favourites as twists on the much-loved MUNCHIES® brand.

For your old favourite, why not try the MUNCHIES® original sharing bag!

Delicious gooey caramel filling and crispy biscuits encased in a milk chocolate shell Created in a sharing bar, perfect for sharing with family and friends No artificial colours, flavours & preservatives

Pack size: 87G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Rice Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Butterfat (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Milk, Sugar), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavourings, Peanut, Hazelnut Pieces, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 27% minimum

Allergy Information

May contain other Tree Nuts and Soya.

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Net Contents

87g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know Your Servings 2 Pieces = 1 Serving

