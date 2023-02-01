We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pura Eco Baby Wipes 70 Pack

Write a review
Product Description

  • PURA ECO BABY WIPES 70 PACK
  • Read our full story at mypura.com
  • Carbon neutral pura.
  • Proud to be a carbon neutral business!
  • 90%* of wipes contain plastic. Wait, what?!
  • It's true. They can also last over 100 years in landfill. We were as gobsmacked as you. So we decided to change things, with 100% plastic-free, biodegradable and compostable wipes made from biodegradable plant fibres - gentle on skin, gentle on the planet, tough on everything else. And they're just one of the eco-friendly products we're creating. Meaning you can care for the environment just by caring for your family. Easy. Just like eco should be. Because, call us crazy, but we believe baby wipes shouldn't outlive babies.
  • *90% of the 11 billion wipes sold in the UK each year, BBC 'War on Plastic' 2019.
  • Made from biodegradable plant fibres
  • 99% water and organic aloe vera
  • No perfume, alcohol or chlorine
  • 100% plastic free, biodegradable and compostable
  • British Skin Foundation
  • AllergyUK - Allergy Friendly Product
  • Gentle and safe for your baby's delicate skin
  • Suitable for newborns, sensitive and eczema prone skin
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Juice, Glycerin, Levulinic Acid, Sodium Levulinate, Sodium Benzoate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use: Take a wet wipe, then reseal the pack to stop the rest becoming dry wipes. Clean faces, bottoms, dribble stains, lunch off the wall etc, then pop the wipe in the bin. Not the loo. We have a whole other wipe for that.

Warnings

  • Babies sometimes try to eat wipes, so keep them out of reach.

Name and address

  • MyPura.com Ltd,
  • 3 Worley Court,
  • Bolesworth Road,
  • Tattenhall,
  • Cheshire,
  • UK,

Return to

  • MyPura.com Ltd,
  • 3 Worley Court,
  • Bolesworth Road,
  • Tattenhall,
  • Cheshire,
  • UK,
  • CH3 9HW.
  • Get in touch: hello@mypura.com
  • mypura.com

Net Contents

70 x Baby Wipes

Safety information

Babies sometimes try to eat wipes, so keep them out of reach.

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

no perfume

4 stars

big wipes and strong

