Ambrosia Chocolate Flavour Devon Custard 4X120g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 419 kJ/
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour custard.
- From our home to yours...
- "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking.
- It's what makes Ambrosia special.
- We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
- Red Tractor - Certified Milk
- Ambrosia trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Welcome home to Devon
- Made with West Country Milk
- Creamy & delicious
- Enjoy Hot or Cold!
- No added colours
- 100% natural flavours
- No preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Buttermilk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Sustainable Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey (Milk), Natural Flavourings, Total Milk content 74%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See top of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact us:
- UK: Call 0800 3282121 Mon to Fri 9:00am to 5:00pm.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Call 1800 93 2814.
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pot (120g)
|Energy
|419 kJ/
|503 kJ/
|-
|100 kcal
|120 kcal
|Fat
|2.9g
|3.5g
|of which Saturates
|1.5g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|15.0g
|18.0g
|of which Sugars
|11.4g
|13.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.12g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
