Harringtons Grain Free Adult Dog Food Chicken & Sw/Pot 1Kg

£4.95

£4.95/kg

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grain Free Adult Complete, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks OnwardsDiscover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM
This grain free food is hypoallergenic and specially balanced for pooches with sensitive tums, containing no grain, soya, dairy, egg, beef, or pork*.Our recipe includes freshly prepared meat ingredients as a great source of natural protein for energy, growth & repair and meat ingredients come #1 in our recipe.We've added a delicious homemade chicken gravy to both the inside & outside of our kibble to make our recipe even tastier!Additional benefits from ingredients such as beet pulp & chicory to help promote a healthy digestive system, seaweed to support oral hygiene & provide a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements and omega 6 & 3 oils to support a healthy immune system and maintain your dog’s glossy coat.From the UK's first carbon negative pet food company.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
The Natural ChoiceProudly Made in the UKHigh Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat IngredientsHypoallergenicMeat Ingredients #1All Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & MineralsNo NastiesNo Dairy100% Complete Food
Pack size: 1KG
Omega 6 & 3 oils to support a healthy immune system and maintain your dog's glossy coat

Ingredients

Chicken (30%, including Freshly Prepared Chicken 4%, Dried Chicken 26%), Sweet Potato (26%), Potato, Peas, Chicken Fat, Beet Pulp (4%), Linseed, Chicken Gravy (0.5%), Minerals, Dried Chicory Pulp (0.1%), Seaweed (0.1%), Yucca (0.015%)

Allergy Information

Free From: Eggs, Soya

Produce of

Produced in Yorkshire, UK

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Calories per 100g = 373 Kcal.Feeding GuideThe recommended daily servings shown in the chart are a guide only. How much you feed depends on age, breed and level of activity† and you should use your own judgement to determine the correct amount of food needed for your dog. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often and to appetite. Always make sure that your dog has access to fresh water at all times. When changing dog foods, we recommend that you do so gradually. †For active dogs add 10% more food.3-10kg - 65-180g10-20kg - 180-360g20-40kg - 360-540g40kg+ - 540g+

