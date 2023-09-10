Harringtons Grain Free Adult Dog Food Chicken & Sw/Pot 1Kg

Chicken & Sweet Potato Grain Free Adult Complete, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks Onwards Discover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM

This grain free food is hypoallergenic and specially balanced for pooches with sensitive tums, containing no grain, soya, dairy, egg, beef, or pork*. Our recipe includes freshly prepared meat ingredients as a great source of natural protein for energy, growth & repair and meat ingredients come #1 in our recipe. We've added a delicious homemade chicken gravy to both the inside & outside of our kibble to make our recipe even tastier! Additional benefits from ingredients such as beet pulp & chicory to help promote a healthy digestive system, seaweed to support oral hygiene & provide a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements and omega 6 & 3 oils to support a healthy immune system and maintain your dog’s glossy coat. From the UK's first carbon negative pet food company.

Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.

The Natural Choice Proudly Made in the UK High Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat Ingredients Hypoallergenic Meat Ingredients #1 All Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & Minerals No Nasties No Dairy 100% Complete Food

Omega 6 & 3 oils to support a healthy immune system and maintain your dog's glossy coat

Chicken (30%, including Freshly Prepared Chicken 4%, Dried Chicken 26%), Sweet Potato (26%), Potato, Peas, Chicken Fat, Beet Pulp (4%), Linseed, Chicken Gravy (0.5%), Minerals, Dried Chicory Pulp (0.1%), Seaweed (0.1%), Yucca (0.015%)

Free From: Eggs, Soya

Produced in Yorkshire, UK

1kg ℮

