Lil-Lets Organic Ultra Thin Pads With Wings Night 9 Pack

LIL-LETS ORG ULT THIN PADS WITH WINGS NIGHT 9 PK Global Organic Textile Standard - Gots 'organic' Certified by Soil Association License no.DK27667

Plastic free* & biodegradable *No fossil fuel plastics, the wrapper and back sheet on our Lil-Lets organic pads are made from corn starch. The Seal of Cotton and natural™ are trademarks of Cotton Incorporated. Fully certified organic pad Our whole pad is certified organic, not just our top cover.

Whatever your flow, we've got you covered... Normal light to medium flow 230mm Night heavy flow 290mm Our Lil-Lets Organic range includes: Organic non-applicator tampons Organic ultra pads No matter which Lil-Lets product you choose, you're choosing a product free from nasties and trusted by millions. But choice is everything, and if 100% pure organic cotton is the natural choice for you, then these are the ones.

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C004000 Lil-Lets is a registered trademark of Lil-Lets UK Limited ©2019.

Simple, trusted, organic Cotton natural 100% organic cotton top cover and absorbent core Pure organic cotton cover that's kind on your skin Pure organic cotton absorbent core for great protection Stay put wings for added security Biodegradable backing and wrapper made from corn starch No fragrance, dyes or chlorine bleach Longer length for a restful night's sleep Suitable for vegans

Produce of

Made in Slovenia

Net Contents

9 x Pads