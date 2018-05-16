Schar Gluten Free Foldable Flatbreads 225G

Product Description
- Gluten free foldable flatbreads.
- Packaged in a modified atmosphere.
- Low in Sugar
- Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Lactose-Free
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 225G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Stabilisers: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Yeast, Vegetable Fibres (Psyllium, Bamboo), Maize Flour, Potato Flakes, Humectant: Sorbitol, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Fermented Rice Flour, Acids: Tartaric Acid, Citric Acid
Storage
Suitable for freezing. Freeze before date mark shown and consume within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before heating. Once defrosted use within 24 hours, do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C / 410°F / Fan 190°C / Gas 6 / 2-4 Mins
Remove all packaging. Sprinkle both sides of the flatbread with a little water. Heat on a baking tray in the centre of a preheated oven. Allow to stand for 1 minute and serve. Do not reheat. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Pack. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
- 401 Faraday Street,
- Birchwood Park,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6GA.
Return to
- www.schar.co.uk
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|1217 kJ / 290 kcal
|Fat
|8.9 g
|of which saturates
|0.7 g
|Carbohydrates
|45 g
|of which sugars
|3.9 g
|Fibre
|8.1 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|Salt
|1.4 g
