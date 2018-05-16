We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jude's Plant-Based Salted Caramel Ice Cream 3X80ml
£3.85
£1.61/100ml

Product Description

  • Vegan salted caramel ice cream with caramel sauce enrobed with compound coating and cinder toffee pieces.
  • Business as a force for good
  • Over £250,000 donated to charity
  • Now Carbon Negative*
  • Scope 1,2,3 Upstream
  • Carbon Cutting for a Better Planet*
  • This super indulgent stick is powered by plants and fully carbon offset* for a better planet.
  • Crafted now, for the future.
  • *Jude's is committed to cutting carbon intensity by 43% by 2030.
  • *Jude's removes more CO2e from the atmosphere than it emits.
  • Read more: www.judes.com/CO2
  • Find out more at ra.org
  • Hello. We're Jude's and we make ice cream. We love dreaming up new flavours (we've won over 80 Great Taste Awards), bringing together brilliant people (our makers, farmers, charities, chefs) and generally doing our best to knock your socks off.
  • Jude's
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C124389, www.fsc.org
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Plant Based
  • With Crunch & Swirl
  • Craft, Joy, Planet
  • Vegan Friendly
  • Pack size: 240ML

Information

Ingredients

Oat Base [Water, Oat, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower)], Compound Coating (29%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter†, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Cocoa Mass†, Inulin, Rice Syrup, Rice Flour, Emulsifier [Lecithins (Soya)], Natural Cocoa Flavouring, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Caramel Sauce (7%) [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Coconut Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Stabiliser (Pectins), Corn Starch, Salt], Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut), Cinder Toffee Pieces (3.5%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water), Carob Bean Flour, Soluble Corn Fibre, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup (Sugar, Water), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), †Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May also contain allergens: Milk, Nuts and Peanut. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Best before end see side of pack.

Name and address

  • Jude's,
  • Northfields Farm,
  • Twyford,
  • SO21 1QA,
  • UK.
Return to

  • Jude's,
  • Northfields Farm,
  • Twyford,
  • SO21 1QA,
  • UK.
Net Contents

3 x 80ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 mlPer Portion = 80 ml
Energy994 kJ795 kJ
-239 kcal191 kcal
Fat14 g11 g
of which saturates11 g8,7 g
Carbohydrate25 g20 g
of which sugars18 g14 g
Protein1,0 g0,8 g
Salt0,20 g0,16 g
