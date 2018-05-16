Fuel10k Double Chocolate Oat Muffin 52G

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavour Muffin Mix with Sweetener
- Proud to be a B Corp
- This doesn't mean we're perfect, but we're on a journey to do good things for the world, our team and you.
- A delicious hot oat muffin. Your morning fuel ready in seconds.
- Ready in under 60 seconds
- 9g High Protein
- High Fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 52G
Information
Ingredients
Oat Flour (38%), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (11.5%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Egg White, Maltodextrin, Oats (6%), Skimmed Milk Powder, Chocolate Pieces with Sweetener (4.5%) (Maltitol, Cocoa Mass, Soya Lecithin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Dried Whole Egg, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Natural Flavouring, Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Nuts (including Peanuts), Sesame Seeds, Mustard, Celery, Sulphur Dioxide and Sulphites. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. For best before, see base
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- How to Make Me
- Remove lid completely & add approximately 50ml of cold water to pot (about 5 dessert spoons)
- Stir thoroughly into a thick, velvety cake mix (sometimes this may require a little more water)
- Cook in microwave, full power (800W) for 40 to 45 seconds cooking time will vary according to microwave power (for a moister muffin, reduce cooking time)
- Leave to stand for approximately 30 seconds & enjoy. Best enjoyed warm. Do not reheat.
- Caution: product will be hot.
- Just add water
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- FUEL10K,
- Brahan,
- Dingwall,
- IV7 8EE,
- UK.
Net Contents
52g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Muffin
|Energy
|1476kJ / 353kcal
|768kJ / 184kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|4.3g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|43.0g
|22.4g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|15.0g
|7.8g
|Protein
|19.0g
|9.9g
|Salt
|0.89g
|0.46g
