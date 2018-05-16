New
Aunty's Melt In The Middle Salted Caramel Pudding 2 X 100G
Each 100g pudding contains
- Energy
- 1290kJ
-
- 309kcal
- 15%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.9g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.6g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 37.1g
- 41%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.95g
- 16%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Deliciously soft and velvety caramel steamed puddings made with an oozing salted caramel sauce centre
- ™Aunty's is a Trademark of Walter and Wild Ltd and Walter and Wild Pty Ltd.
- The Home of Steamed Puds
- Microwave 25 Seconds
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Glucose Syrup, Rice Bran Oil, Sugar, Humectants (Sorbitol, Glycerine), Sweetened Condensed Milk, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Whole Egg, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Natural Flavours, Salt, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Phosphate), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Alcohol), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Non-Soy Lecithin), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Natural Colour (Caramel I)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution: Pudding will be hot and steamy.
Steam
Instructions: Pierce foil and steam for 25 minutes.
Produce of
Produced in New Zealand
Number of uses
Servings Per Package: 2, Serving Size: 100g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Widely Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
Return to
- We stand by the quality of our products, if you have any queries please let us know.
- Customer information: 020 7978 1770.
- www.auntyspuddings.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 100g ℮
