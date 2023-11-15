We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Harringtons Adult Turkey & Vegetable 1.7Kg
image 1 of Harringtons Adult Turkey & Vegetable 1.7Kgimage 2 of Harringtons Adult Turkey & Vegetable 1.7Kgimage 3 of Harringtons Adult Turkey & Vegetable 1.7Kg

Harringtons Adult Turkey & Vegetable 1.7Kg

4.9(21)
Write a review

£5.20

£3.06/kg

Rich in Turkey with Veg, Adult Complete, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks OnwardsDiscover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COMCarbon Negative ProductionProud to be the UK's first Carbon Negative large pet food company.
Our new and upgraded recipe is now even more tasty & nutritious, with freshly prepared meat ingredients, vegetables, botanicals, vitamins & minerals in every bite.Our recipe includes more freshly prepared meat ingredients than ever before as a great source of natural protein for energy, growth & repair and meat ingredients come #1 in our recipe.We've added a delicious homemade chicken gravy to both the inside & outside of our kibble to make our recipe even tastier, and also omega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system and maintain your dog's glossy coat.Additional benefits from ingredients such as prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion, seaweed to support oral hygiene & provide a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements and vitamin E to help support a healthy immune system.From the UK's first carbon negative pet food company.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
High Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat IngredientsThe Natural ChoiceMeat Ingredients #1All Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & MineralsNo Nasties, No Dairy
Pack size: 1.7KG
Natural protein for energy, growth & repairPrebiotic FOS to help maintain healthy digestionVitamin E to help support a healthy immune systemYucca to help reduce unpleasant odours from flatulence

Ingredients

Turkey and Meat Meals 26% (Dried Turkey 6.5%*), Maize, Barley, Rice (14%), Freshly Prepared Chicken (4%), Peas (4%), Poultry Fat, Beet Pulp, Linseed, Salmon Oil (1%), Minerals, Poultry Gravy (0.5%), Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Turkey, equivalent to 26g Turkey in every 100g Kibble

Produce of

Produced in Yorkshire, UK. Proudly Made in the UK

Net Contents

1.7kg ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding GuideThe recommended daily servings shown in the chart are a guide only. How much you feed depends on age, breed and level of activity† and you should use your own judgement to determine the correct amount of food needed for your dog. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often and to appetite. Always make sure that your dog has access to fresh water at all times. When changing dog foods, we recommend that you do so gradually.†For active dogs add 10% more food.3-10kg: 65-180g10-20kg: 180-360g20-40kg: 360-540g40kg+: 540g+

View all Dry Dog Food & Mixer

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here