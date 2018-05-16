Kirsty's Vegan Mac & Cheeze 275G

This 253g (Oven Baked) Meal Contains:
- Energy
- 1557kJ
-
- 365kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 16.9g
- 24%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 11.9g
- 60%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.71g
- 29%of the reference intake
medium
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Gluten Free Macaroni Pasta in a Sauce Made from a Dairy Free Cheese Alternative Topped with a Gluten Free Herb Crust
- Dairy free
- Gluten free
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Dairy Free Cheese Alternative Sauce (63%) [Potato Milk [Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Acidity Regulator: Di and Mono-Sodium Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Flavour, Vitamins: D, Riboflavin, B12, Folic Acid], Vegan Cheese Alternative (13%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Carrageenan, Calcium Phosphate, Smoke Flavouring, Calcium Chloride Colour: Agal Carotenes], Water, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Vegetable Oil, Vegetable Stock [Salt, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Vegetables [Onion, Carrot, Parsnip], Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Turmeric], Ground Black Pepper, Onion Powder], Gluten Free Macaroni (33%) [Water, Cornflour, Chickpea Flour, Emulsifier: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Gluten Free Breadcrumb (3%) [Breadcrumb [Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Dextrose], Rosemary, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sage, Pepper]
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C.Use by date is indicated on front of pack. Once cooked, consume immediately. Do not re-freeze after defrosting
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Cooking times may vary. Always ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. For best results oven bake from frozen.
Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 190°C, 170°C Fan Oven, Gas Mark 5. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and heat for 40 minutes and serve.
Produce of
Made in the UK with UK manufactured vegan cheese alternative
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
- Harrogate,
- HG3 2SG.
- Kirsty's EU,
- 29 Patrick Street,
- Kilkenny,
Return to
- Kirsty's (Worthenshaws Ltd.),
- Harrogate,
- HG3 2SG.
- Kirsty's EU,
- 29 Patrick Street,
- Kilkenny,
- R95 NXRO.
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per meal (Oven baked)*
|Energy kJ
|615kJ
|1557kJ
|Energy kcal
|144 kcal
|365 kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|16.9g
|(of which saturates)
|4.7g
|11.9g
|Carbohydrates
|18.6g
|47.1g
|(of which sugars)
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|2.4g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.68g
|1.71g
|* Typical weight when oven baked 253g
|-
|-
