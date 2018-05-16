New
Starbucks House Blend Lungo Medium Roast 36Pk 206G
Product Description
- Starbucks House Blend Lungo Medium Roast 36Pk 206G
- Visit starbucksathome.com to find out how you can recycle your capsules.
- Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation International
- starbucks.com/social-impact
- Contents: 36 capsules of roast and ground coffee for the Nespresso system.
- The Starbucks® Roast
- Each coffee requires a slightly different roast to reach its peak of acidity, body and flavour. We classify our coffees in three roast profiles, so finding your favourite is easy.
- It's deceptively simple. A blend of fine Latin American beans roasted to a glistening, dark chestnut color. Loaded with flavour, balancing tastes of nut and cocoa, just a touch of sweetness from the roast. This coffee is our beginning, the very first blend we ever created for you back in 1971. A true reflection of us and a delicious cup of coffee, period.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Starbucks and the Starbucks logo are used under license by Nestlé.
- © 2022 Starbucks Corporation.
- Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Intensity 8
- 100% Arabica Coffee- Rich with Toffee Notes
- Blonde Intensity 4-6
- Medium Intensity 7-9
- Dark Intensity 10-12
- More Capsules, More Moments
- Medium Roast
- 100% Arabica
- Pack size: 206G
Information
Storage
Best before: see on the side.
Preparation and Usage
- Lungo 110ml
Importer address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Customer Service 08002793160
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
- Customer Service 1800856002
Net Contents
206g ℮
