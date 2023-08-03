We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200ml

4.6(658)

4.6(658)
Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 200ml
Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol is formulated to provide 48-hour protection against sweat, odour and marks on your clothes, keeping black clothes black and white clothes white for longer. Its anti-white mark and yellow stain formula is dermatologically tested and alcohol free* so you can feel fresh, dry and protected all day long without worrying about irritation. This anti-perspirant deodorant for men contains Sure’s innovative MotionSense technology which releases bursts of fresh and clean fragrance with a citrus kick when you need it most. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules releasing more fragrance. So, the more you move, the more it protects. That energising scent stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself. Because when you work hard, Sure works harder. Wear what you like. Move when you want. You know you’re protected. Sure. It won’t let you down. Have the confidence to move beyond your limits with Sure Invisible Ice Fresh anti-perspirant deodorant spray. Firstly, shake the can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. This anti-perspirant deodorant is assembled in a factory using 100% renewable grid electricity. Made with infinitely recyclable aluminium, the compressed 200ml can is smaller but lasts just as long as its 250ml equivalent. Please recycle. Let’s move together for a sustainable future. *ethyl alcohol
Sure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol 200ml provides 48h dry protection against sweat and odour while protecting your clothes against white marks and yellow stainsThis anti-perspirant deodorant spray features our unique MotionSense technology, giving you an all-day fresh fragrance that activates as you moveTo keep sweat and odour at bay, shake the anti-perspirant can, then hold it 15cm away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated areaGet all-day freshness and protection from sweat, odour and marks with this alcohol-free*, dermatologically tested anti-perspirant deodorant for menThanks to Sure’s compressed technology, this 200ml anti-perspirant can lasts just as long as our previous 250ml can but with less packagingSure Men Invisible Ice Fresh Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Aerosol allows you to always be protected and feel confident whatever happens. Sure, it won’t let you down
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Dimethiconol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

200 ℮

