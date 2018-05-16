We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doughlicious Dough.Chi Strawberry Eton Mess 6 Pieces 204G

Doughlicious Dough.Chi Strawberry Eton Mess 6 Pieces 204G
£4.50
£2.21/100g

Product Description

  • Premium Strawberry Ice Cream Wrapped in Strawberry Cookie Dough
  • Devour more at Doughlicious.co.uk
  • We support early detection of Breast Cancer by donating 50% of Net profits from every pack sold!*
  • *For each pack of Strawberry Eton Mess Dough-Chi sold, Doughlicious will donate 50% of the Net profits (a minimum donation of £2,000) to CoppaFeel!, a registered charity (number 1132366).
  • Our award winning Doughlicious cookie dough is combined with the finest ice cream to create the ultimate luxurious dessert. Enjoy!
  • Kathryn
  • Freeze-dried strawberries & meringue crumbs
  • Strawberry cookie dough
  • Strawberry ice cream
  • Try our other amazing flavors!
  • FSC - Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C023017, www.fsc.org
  • Cookie Dough with an Ice Cream Soul
  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO
  • No palm oil
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 204G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry Ice Cream (53%) [Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Strawberry Puree (9%), Coconut Oil, Glucose, Dextrose, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Stabilisers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan; Colouring Food: Beetroot, Natural Flavouring], Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Vegan Spread [Shea Butter, Water, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Carrot Juice, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring], Gluten-Free Oat Drink [Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Unrefined Light Brown Sugar, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Meringue (3.5%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White], Freeze Dried Strawberry (3.1%), Rice Flour, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Lemon Juice, Vegetable Extracts [Beetroot, Carrot], Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a production line that handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store at below -18°c until ready to serve.The Dough-Chi may be hard when frozen. We recommend you let your dough-chi thaw for 1-2 minutes before consuming. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Contains 6 pieces

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Doughlicious Limited,
  • London,
  • W3 0RA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact@doughlicious.co.uk
  • Doughlicious Limited,
  • London,
  • W3 0RA,
  • UK.

Net Contents

6 x 34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per Dough-Chi
Energy1260kJ429kJ
-301kcal103kcal
Fat16g5.3g
of which saturates9.2g3.2g
Carbohydrate36g12g
of which sugars25g8.5g
Fibre1.9g0.7g
Protein3.8g1.3g
Salt0.23g0.08g
