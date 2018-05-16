Doughlicious Dough.Chi Strawberry Eton Mess 6 Pieces 204G

Product Description
- Premium Strawberry Ice Cream Wrapped in Strawberry Cookie Dough
- Devour more at Doughlicious.co.uk
- We support early detection of Breast Cancer by donating 50% of Net profits from every pack sold!*
- *For each pack of Strawberry Eton Mess Dough-Chi sold, Doughlicious will donate 50% of the Net profits (a minimum donation of £2,000) to CoppaFeel!, a registered charity (number 1132366).
- Our award winning Doughlicious cookie dough is combined with the finest ice cream to create the ultimate luxurious dessert. Enjoy!
- Kathryn
- Freeze-dried strawberries & meringue crumbs
- Strawberry cookie dough
- Strawberry ice cream
- FSC - Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C023017, www.fsc.org
- Cookie Dough with an Ice Cream Soul
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- No palm oil
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 204G
Ingredients
Strawberry Ice Cream (53%) [Rehydrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Strawberry Puree (9%), Coconut Oil, Glucose, Dextrose, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Stabilisers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan; Colouring Food: Beetroot, Natural Flavouring], Gluten-Free Oat Flour, Vegan Spread [Shea Butter, Water, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Carrot Juice, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Lemon Juice, Natural Flavouring], Gluten-Free Oat Drink [Water, Gluten Free Oats, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Unrefined Light Brown Sugar, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Meringue (3.5%) [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White], Freeze Dried Strawberry (3.1%), Rice Flour, Butter (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Extract, Lemon Juice, Vegetable Extracts [Beetroot, Carrot], Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Produced on a production line that handles Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store at below -18°c until ready to serve.The Dough-Chi may be hard when frozen. We recommend you let your dough-chi thaw for 1-2 minutes before consuming. Once thawed do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Contains 6 pieces
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Doughlicious Limited,
- London,
- W3 0RA,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact@doughlicious.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per Dough-Chi
|Energy
|1260kJ
|429kJ
|-
|301kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|16g
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|9.2g
|3.2g
|Carbohydrate
|36g
|12g
|of which sugars
|25g
|8.5g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.8g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.08g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.