Tesco Lightly Seeded Loaf 800G
One slice
- Energy
- 482kJ
-
- 114kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.8g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.40g
- 7%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1095kJ / 259kcal
Product Description
- Medium sliced white bread with mixed seeds.
- Medium Sliced A lightly seeded loaf with a blend of brown linseed, sunflower seeds, millet & poppy seeds
- Pack size: 800G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Seed Blend (6%) [Brown Linseed, Sunflower Seed, Millet, Poppy Seeds, Pumpkin Seed, Golden Linseed], Yeast, Salt, Barley Malt Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Product will stay at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not kept in the fridge. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
18 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (44g)
|Energy
|1095kJ / 259kcal
|482kJ / 114kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|44.2g
|19.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|1.9g
|Protein
|9.0g
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.92g
|0.40g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..
