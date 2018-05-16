We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rowntree's Year Old Gees 6X55ml

Rowntree's Year Old Gees 6X55ml
£2.00
£0.61/100ml

Product Description

  • Mango & passion fruit flavoured frozen yogurt lollies Strawberry flavoured frozen yogurt lollies
  • Good to Know
  • Our kids' products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
  • 6 Servings per pack although every care has been taken we cannot guarantee an equal amount of each variant in every pack.
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ®Reg. Trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • Made with Fruit Juice
  • 299 kJ, 70 kcal per stick
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Keep frozenStore below -18°C

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This product may stain.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • and

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • and
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • Complaints: www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

6 x 55ml ℮

Each lolly** contains no more than

Energy
299kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 509 kJ

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (4.5%), Water, Mango Puree (3%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotene)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer servingReference Intake*
Energy509 kJ533 kJ299kJ8400 kJ
-120 kcal126 kcal70 kcal2000 kcal
Fat1.3g1.4g0.8g70g
of which: saturates0.8g0.9g0.5g20g
Carbohydrate24g25g14g260g
of which: sugars17.8g19.2g10.4g90g
Fibre0.3g0.3g0.2g-
Protein3.0g3.2g1.7g50g
Salt0.12g0.13g0.07g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)*----
*One lolly (55ml/58.5g)----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Strawberry Puree (4.5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer serving**Reference Intake*
Energy508 kJ532 kJ298kJ8400 kJ
-120 kcal126 kcal70 kcal2000 kcal
Fat1.3g1.4g0.8g70g
of which: saturates0.9g0.9g0.5g20g
Carbohydrate24g25g14g260g
of which: sugars17.8g18.9g10.4g90g
Fibre0.3g0.3g0.2g-
Protein3.0g3.1g1.7g50g
Salt0.09g0.09g0.05g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)*----
**One lolly (55ml/58.5g)----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----
