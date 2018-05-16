Rowntree's Year Old Gees 6X55ml

Product Description
- Mango & passion fruit flavoured frozen yogurt lollies Strawberry flavoured frozen yogurt lollies
- Good to Know
- Our kids' products have been specially designed for kids offering fun with delicious flavours in the right portion size. Our recipes have been developed according to our strict nutritional criteria and our products are always made with natural flavours and fruit juice where possible. A tasty treat when enjoyed as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy active lifestyle.
- 6 Servings per pack although every care has been taken we cannot guarantee an equal amount of each variant in every pack.
- Nutritional Compass®
- ®Reg. Trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
- Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
- Made with Fruit Juice
- 299 kJ, 70 kcal per stick
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 330ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- This product may stain.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- and
Return to
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- and
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland.
- Complaints: www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
6 x 55ml ℮
Safety information
This product may stain.
Each lolly** contains no more than
- Energy
- 299kJ
-
- 70kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.8g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.5g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 10.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 509 kJ
- Made with Fruit Juice
- 299 kJ, 70 kcal per stick
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Frozen Yoghurt Lollies
- Tropical
- Strawberry
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Passion Fruit Juice from Concentrate (4.5%), Water, Mango Puree (3%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|509 kJ
|533 kJ
|299kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|120 kcal
|126 kcal
|70 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.4g
|0.8g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|0.5g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|25g
|14g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|17.8g
|19.2g
|10.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|0.2g
|-
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.2g
|1.7g
|50g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.13g
|0.07g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*One lolly (55ml/58.5g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
- Made with Fruit Juice
- 299 kJ, 70 kcal per stick
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Frozen Yoghurt Lollies
- Tropical
- Strawberry
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) (65%), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Strawberry Puree (4.5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Keep frozenStore below -18°C
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 100ml
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|Energy
|508 kJ
|532 kJ
|298kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|120 kcal
|126 kcal
|70 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|1.3g
|1.4g
|0.8g
|70g
|of which: saturates
|0.9g
|0.9g
|0.5g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|25g
|14g
|260g
|of which: sugars
|17.8g
|18.9g
|10.4g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.3g
|0.2g
|-
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.1g
|1.7g
|50g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.09g
|0.05g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)*
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One lolly (55ml/58.5g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.