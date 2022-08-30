Magnum White Chocolate 6 X 100Ml

White magnum ice cream
I love that the fact the ice cream that is coated with while chocolate thought the ice cream is rich and cream.Also I like that you can tell it made with vinalla pods in the ice cream and it look like they put good ingredients in product.
Delecious ice cream
I love the product despite that fact that the box had only 3 whereas package says 4
Magnum White Ice Cream Bars
My husbands favorite - but impossible to find at any of my previous sources. I will check out Target. Thank you.
Hillary
Who can't refuse a Magnum white ice cream - got to be tried to know!
By far my favourite ice cream
I absolutely adore Magnum White Ice Cream, whether as a snack on the go or chilling with friends at a BBQ, whenever we pull these out of the freezer they're soon snaffled up! With the perfect blend of vanilla bean ice cream and crisp white chocolate, they're ideal for anyone looking for a tasty treat.
Luxurious ice cream
Definitely purchase again, thought it would have been very sickly being white chocolate however it was so smooth and creamy. Real chocolate and ice cream makes this a total delight to eat, definitely left me wanting more
An escape to chocolate heaven
Ohh where to start I had never tried the white chocolate magnums so was excited to try these, let's say they did not disappoint the crunchy white chocolate Is so creamy and smooth you can't imagine that the ice cream inside could taste better white chocolate heaven
White Chocci Heaven
When I got accepted to do this, I got very excited. My love for white chocolate. I have to confess I ate all four, and they didnt last long. The white chocolate leaves a lasting effect with is gorgeous and rich. With a cool ice cream inside. One bit of advice - Keep a tissue on stand by. You may dribble.
I love it!
I think the Magnum White Ice Cream is really good, from the delicious outside layer of white chocolate to the cool vanilla inside, this is the best ice cream you can have in the summer. A tasty outside of delicious white chocolate to the suprise inside , which is the ice cream itself. These are absolutely amazing and me and my family love it. These will stay with us forever.
Magnum Madness
I love Magnums but the white chocolate ones takes it to a whole other level!!! The partnership between the chocolate and ice cream is heavenly so tasty I had to have another one!!