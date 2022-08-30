We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Magnum White Chocolate 6 X 100Ml

4.9(111)Write a review
£4.40
£0.73/100ml

Product Description

  • Ice cream with vanilla from Madagascar coated with white chocolate (29%)
  • Here at Magnum, we believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost. With Magnum White Ice Cream, you can experience rich cracking white chocolate and velvety smooth ice cream provided by Magnum. This indulgent frozen dessert contains vanilla from Madagascar coated in creamy white chocolate made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, a winning combination for pleasure seekers and chocolate experts. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail. That’s why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create every one of our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure our products are made with ingredients that are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. You can find more about Magnum's sustainability initiatives by scanning our on-pack QR code. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum ice cream. Magnum boasts a wide range of frozen desserts: from the delicious Magnum Classic and Almond to the luxurious Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and innovative Remix ice creams. Have you tried the other Magnum ranges? Indulge in a tasty snack with Magnum Mini ice cream. Looking for the perfect night-in companion? Treat yourself to a decadent Magnum ice cream tub. Finally, our velvety Magnum Vegan ice creams are the perfect indulgent vegan treat. Which ice cream will satisfy your indulgence? Explore more Magnum frozen treats, free yourself, and be #TrueToPleasure.
  • Magnum White Chocolate ice cream, a rich mix of velvety vanilla ice cream wrapped in cracking Magnum White chocolate – a perfectly balanced sweet treat
  • This ice cream with a white chocolate coating is made from the highest quality ingredients by expert hands with passion and precision
  • Discover a world of indulgence anytime with this ice cream stick – the essential Magnum experience
  • Made with the highest quality cocoa beans certified by the Rainforest Alliance, this signature cracking white chocolate will be sure to satisfy chocolate lovers
  • This gluten free frozen dessert features velvety smooth ice cream flavoured with authentic Madagascan vanilla
  • Pack contains 6 Magnum White ice cream sticks to be stored at -18 °C
  • Pack size: 600ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cocoa butter¹, glucose syrup, coconut fat, skimmed MILK powder, butter oil (MILK), fructose, whole MILK powder, skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, emulsifiers (E471, sunflower lecithins), stabilisers (tara gum, locust bean gum, guar gum, carrageenan), exhausted vanilla bean pieces, whey solids (MILK), natural vanilla flavouring¹ (with MILK), flavouring, colour (carotenes). May contain almond and soy. Gluten Free.¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Germany

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

600 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1285 kJ945 kJ945 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)307 kcal226 kcal226 kcal0%
Fat (g)19 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)13 g9.7 g9.7 g49%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g22 g22 g8%
of which sugars (g)25 g18 g18 g20%
Protein (g)4.2 g3.1 g3.1 g6%
Salt (g)0.14 g0.1 g0.1 g2%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 6 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Sticks

111 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

White magnum ice cream

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I love that the fact the ice cream that is coated with while chocolate thought the ice cream is rich and cream.Also I like that you can tell it made with vinalla pods in the ice cream and it look like they put good ingredients in product.

Delecious ice cream

2 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I love the product despite that fact that the box had only 3 whereas package says 4

Magnum White Ice Cream Bars

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

My husbands favorite - but impossible to find at any of my previous sources. I will check out Target. Thank you.

Hillary

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Who can't refuse a Magnum white ice cream - got to be tried to know!

By far my favourite ice cream

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I absolutely adore Magnum White Ice Cream, whether as a snack on the go or chilling with friends at a BBQ, whenever we pull these out of the freezer they're soon snaffled up! With the perfect blend of vanilla bean ice cream and crisp white chocolate, they're ideal for anyone looking for a tasty treat.

Luxurious ice cream

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Definitely purchase again, thought it would have been very sickly being white chocolate however it was so smooth and creamy. Real chocolate and ice cream makes this a total delight to eat, definitely left me wanting more

An escape to chocolate heaven

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Ohh where to start I had never tried the white chocolate magnums so was excited to try these, let's say they did not disappoint the crunchy white chocolate Is so creamy and smooth you can't imagine that the ice cream inside could taste better white chocolate heaven

White Chocci Heaven

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

When I got accepted to do this, I got very excited. My love for white chocolate. I have to confess I ate all four, and they didnt last long. The white chocolate leaves a lasting effect with is gorgeous and rich. With a cool ice cream inside. One bit of advice - Keep a tissue on stand by. You may dribble.

I love it!

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I think the Magnum White Ice Cream is really good, from the delicious outside layer of white chocolate to the cool vanilla inside, this is the best ice cream you can have in the summer. A tasty outside of delicious white chocolate to the suprise inside , which is the ice cream itself. These are absolutely amazing and me and my family love it. These will stay with us forever.

Magnum Madness

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I love Magnums but the white chocolate ones takes it to a whole other level!!! The partnership between the chocolate and ice cream is heavenly so tasty I had to have another one!!

1-10 of 111 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

