Tesco Large Pack Shortcrust Pastry 475g
1/6 of a pack
- Energy
- 1314kJ
-
- 314kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.2g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.5g
- 33%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.29g
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2053kJ / 491kcal
Product Description
- Ready rolled shortcrust pastry.
- Savoury & Crumbly
- Pack size: 475G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Inactive Dried Yeast, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator or for 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines adjacent. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 3 days and by use by date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10-15 mins. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before use. Unroll pastry, leave on baking sheet provided and cut to required size. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-15 minutes or as stated in your recipe.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove outer carton and film.
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
475g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/6 of a pack (64g**)
|Energy
|2053kJ / 491kcal
|1314kJ / 314kcal
|Fat
|26.9g
|17.2g
|Saturates
|10.1g
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|34.1g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.5g
|Protein
|7.8g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.46g
|0.29g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 475g typically weighs 384g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
