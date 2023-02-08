Sosu Amoy Rayu Chilli Sauce Japanese 250Ml

Ok chilli sauce
This chilli was ok. Doesn't go with all dishes only chese or japanese dishes. Its very difficult to open the plastic top/lid. Bought as part of a promotion.
Really hot
This is very hot. Good for people who love spicy sauce
Great pouring sauce
Great taste, just the right amount of chilli. great for adding to meal
Great for cooking
This sauce is extremely versatile and popular for many recipes in our house.
Asian flavour
A very tasty condiment to accompany any food, noy just Asian! Pleasant level of spice with accompanying garlic making for perfect balance. Good portion size and great value for money. **Bought as part of a promotion**