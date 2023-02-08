We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sosu Amoy Rayu Chilli Sauce Japanese 250Ml

4.6(5)Write a review
Sosu Amoy Rayu Chilli Sauce Japanese 250Ml
£2.00
£0.80/100ml

Product Description

  • Spicy chilli and garlic dipping sauce.
  • Rayu is a staple condiment found in traditional Japanese cuisine. It is infused with garlic and carries a spicy heat from red chillies. Tasting notes: savoury, umami.
  • Amoy is a trademark of Amoy Food Limited, Hong Kong, China and used under license.
  • Chilly rating: 3/3
  • Japanese Inspired
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Pepper, Sugar, Rice Vinegar (Water, Rice), Chilli (10%), Garlic (4%), Spring Onion, Cornflour, Salt, Sesame Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep refrigerated.Best before end - see neck

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use:
  • Perfect for dipping gyoza, or drizzling over stir-fry dishes or ramen.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle

Distributor address

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • IE: H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • UK: H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd., London, SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

250ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy351 kJ / 84 kcal
Fat1.3g
- of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate17.2g
- of which sugars10.9g
Fibre0.9g
Protein0.9g
Salt1.2g
5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Ok chilli sauce

3 stars

This chilli was ok. Doesn't go with all dishes only chese or japanese dishes. Its very difficult to open the plastic top/lid. Bought as part of a promotion.

Really hot

5 stars

This is very hot. Good for people who love spicy sauce

Great pouring sauce

5 stars

Great taste, just the right amount of chilli. great for adding to meal

Great for cooking

5 stars

This sauce is extremely versatile and popular for many recipes in our house.

Asian flavour

5 stars

A very tasty condiment to accompany any food, noy just Asian! Pleasant level of spice with accompanying garlic making for perfect balance. Good portion size and great value for money. **Bought as part of a promotion**

