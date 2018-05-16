Walkers Max Double Coated Peanuts Chilli & Lime 175G

Each 30g serving contains:
Product Description
- Chilli & Lime Flavour Coated Peanuts
- 1 month free streaming trial Paramount+
- Tom Cruise
- Mission: Impossible
- We’re teaming up with Paramount+
- A brand new subscription streaming service that features Blockbuster movies, original series & a mountain of entertainment!
- How to claim:
- 1. Purchase a promotional pack
- 2. 2. Scan QR code or visit www.walkers.co.uk/paramountplus
- 3. Enter your details & pack code (found in the best before box)
- 4. Receive code for 1 month free trial
- 5. Sign up to Paramount+ & redeem
- See website for T&C’s.
- - Walkers Max spicy chilli & lime flavour coated peanuts
- - Irresistible, double coated peanuts with a chilli kick for a bolder taste experience - perfect with beer
- - This sharing bag is the ideal snack for a party, to share with your mates or great for a big night in
- - No artificial colours and no added MSG
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Walkers Max double coated peanuts the irresistible peanut packed with bold crunch and flavour perfect with beer. Enjoy the ultimate taste experience in every bite! Max crunch Max satisfaction.
- Discover our full Walkers Max potato crisps range. Thick cut, deep-ridged and packed with irresistible Walkers flavour, Walkers Max offers the ultimate snacking experience for big flavour seekers. Enjoy the classic ridged flavour of the Walkers Max range, or dial up the taste factor with Walkers Max Strong, which include even bolder, hot and spicy flavours designed to pair perfectly with a soft drink or your favourite beer. Still not enough? Walkers Max Double Crunch are here to double the crunch and double the flavour. Take it to the Max.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- No Artificial Colours
- No Added MSG
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 175G
- No Artificial Colours
- No Added MSG
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
PEANUTS (38%), Rice Flour, Starch (from WHEAT and Maize), Sunflower Oil, Chilli and Lime Seasoning [Salt, Sugar, Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Ginger), Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring, Vinegar Powder, Lime Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Spice Extracts (Capsicum, Paprika Extract, Chilli Pepper), Key Lime Oil], Sugar, Salt, Colours (Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Curcumin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya, Almond, Cashew, Walnut, Hazelnut, Brazil Nut and Pistachio. For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 5-6 servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Warnings
- REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS.
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help at: walkers.co.uk
- Not Completely Satisfied? Tell us why, where purchased and send the packet(s) and contents to:
- Consumer Care,
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- Walkers.co.uk
Net Contents
175g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g(%*) Serving
|Energy
|2266 kJ
|680 kJ (8%*)
|544 kcal
|163 kcal (8%*)
|Fat
|34 g
|10 g (15%*)
|of which Saturates
|4.8 g
|1.5 g (7%*)
|Carbohydrate
|43.0 g
|13.0 g
|of which Sugars
|6.2 g
|1.9 g (2%*)
|Fibre
|3.2 g
|1.0 g
|Protein
|14 g
|4.1 g
|Salt
|2.1 g
|0.62 g (10%*)
|This pack contains 5-6 servings
|-
|-
|(*) Reference Intake of an average adult ( 8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Individual needs may vary depending on physical exercise and other factors
|-
|-
Safety information
REMEMBER - SMALL CHILDREN CAN CHOKE ON PEANUTS AND NUTS.
