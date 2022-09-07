Tesco Finest Prawn Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G
Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 105kcal
Product Description
- King prawns in a cream, tomato and cashew nut sauce with cooked pilau rice.
- Our experts use succulent king prawns, creamy tomato sauce made with butter and aromatic fenugreek and rice enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices.
- Succulent king prawns in a rich, creamy tomato and fenugreek sauce, finished with fresh coriander.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée, Colour (Curcumin)], Water, King Prawn (Crustacean) (13%), Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Cashew Nut, Cornflour, Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Salt, Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Coriander Powder, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sugar, Fenugreek Leaf, Colour (Paprika Extract), Honey, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Paprika, Chilli Flakes, Nutmeg, Cinnamon Powder, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil, Bay Leaf, Cardamom, Fennel.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 20 minutes. Stir, re-cover and heat for a further 5 minutes. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times
800W / 900W 7 mins / 5 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (367g**)
|Energy
|442kJ / 105kcal
|1623kJ / 386kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|12.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.9g
|43.7g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|5.5g
|Protein
|6.0g
|22.0g
|Salt
|0.35g
|1.28g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 367g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
