Al'fez Lebanese Style Flat Breads 180G

Product Description
- 2 Flatbreads with Za'atar Blend Of Herbs & Spices.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Flame Baked
- Wrap kebab falafel
- Dip houmous
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Fibre, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Spice Mix (1%) (Sumac Powder, Ground Cumin, Dried Oregano, Dried Thyme, Dried Marjoram, Salt), Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Salt, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Sprinkle lightly with water / 3 Mins / 180°C
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1220kJ/290kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|Fibre
|7.4g
|Protein
|11g
|Salt
|0.95g
