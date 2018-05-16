New
Patak's Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread 2 Pack
Product Description
- Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- No Artificial Flavours, Colours
- Baked to perfection in a tandoor style oven with aromatic garlic and coriander
- Suitable for Vegans
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Garlic (1%), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Calcium Phosphates), Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Coriander (0.3%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Kalonji Seeds, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts, Nuts and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For oven or grill, preheat and lightly sprinkle naans with water.
Grill
Instructions: Medium grill (each side)
1 min
Oven cook
Instructions: Gas 6, Electric 200°C, Fan 180°C
3-4 mins
Toast
Instructions: Medium (slice in half)
3mins
Preparation and Usage
- Dip scoop, tear and share with your favourite curry.
- Try brushing with a little butter or ghee after cooking.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
2 x Garlic & Coriander Naans
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1211kJ / 287kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|50g
|of which sugars
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|Protein
|8.3g
|Salt
|0.89g
