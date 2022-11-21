We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Weleda Baby All Purpose Balm Calendula 25G

Write a review
Weleda Baby All Purpose Balm Calendula 25G
£7.95
£31.80/100g

Product Description

  • Weleda Baby All Purpose Balm Calendula 25g
  • The calendula helps regulate the skin and envelops it in a warming, protective mantle. Weleda carefully selects and blends skin-friendly, natural essential oils, which support the baby in its overall development. The delicate fragrance has a calming, protective effect that gives a sense of security and ensures that the baby’s own scent remains intact.
  • Certified Natural Baby Care
  • WWW.NATRUE.ORG
  • UEBT Certified Sourcing with Respect
  • weleda.com/uebt
  • All Purpose Balm. This on-the-go balm protects baby's skin. The natural, water-free nourishing formula is suitable for babies prone to dry skin and lips. Cares for chapped skin on cheeks, chin and hands.
  • Benefits:
  • • Handy pocket-sized recyclable aluminium tin
  • • Multipurpose and not just for babies
  • • Microbiome-friendly
  • • Suitable for vegans
  • 100% Certified Natural
  • Developed by midwives and pharmacists
  • The tiny tin with big benefits!
  • Natural care and protection
  • A soothing balm with a multitude of uses - from intensively nourishing dry patches to soothing chapped skin or dry lips.
  • Made with organic sunflower and avocado oils, luxurious cocoa seed butter, protective candelilla and skin-caring calendula.
  • Use it to calm minor rashes or redness, chafing or dryness – from dribble rash to sore noses.
  • Dermatologically tested for suitability on highly sensitive skin.
  • This skin-kind product is microbiome friendly, working in harmony with your baby’s skin, and is also great for adults.
  • Nourishes, soothes and protects
  • Fragrance free
  • Bio with Organic Ingredients
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Calendula Officinalis Flower Extract, Panicum Miliaceum (Millet) Seed Extract, Tocopherol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Distributor address

  • Weleda,
  • DE7 8DR.

Return to

  • Weleda,
  • DE7 8DR.
  • weleda.com

Net Contents

25g ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Love it!

5 stars

I love this product! I use it for all sorts, including my cuticles, dry patches around my eyes and even the ends of my hair! Not just for babies. I love that it's all natural and can be used for so many things.

