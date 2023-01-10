We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Scrub Daddy Sponge Daddy Dual Sided Sponge 4 Pack

1(1)
Write a review

£4.00

£1.00/each

My Flex Texture changes with water temperature- Soft in warm water and firm in cool for more scrubbing power- Scratch free on more than 20 common surfaces- Rinses clean with just water- Top rack dishwasher safeTwo unique materials in one multi-surface cleaning tool! Sponge Daddy helps you use less detergent, dry surfaces faster and spend less time cleaning.Household, kitchen, outdoor, bathroomMix and match colors to organize your cleaning!My ResoFoam® absorbs more than an ordinary sponge*- Creates a rich lather so you can save soap- Dries surfaces faster- Super soft even when dry- Safe on non-stick and other delicate surfaces- Resists odors and mold*Independent lab verified.
The Smile Face Sponge® Company
Scratch free & resists odorsSoft, firmScrub, flip, wipe!

Produce of

Made in Vietnam from USA materials

Net Contents

4 x Sponge + Scurbber

