Scrub Daddy Sponge Daddy Dual Sided Sponge 4 Pack

Scrub Daddy Spnge Daddy Dual Sided Spnge 4Pk

My Flex Texture changes with water temperature

- Soft in warm water and firm in cool for more scrubbing power

- Scratch free on more than 20 common surfaces

- Rinses clean with just water

- Top rack dishwasher safe

Two unique materials in one multi-surface cleaning tool! Sponge Daddy helps you use less detergent, dry surfaces faster and spend less time cleaning.

Household, kitchen, outdoor, bathroom

Mix and match colors to organize your cleaning!

My ResoFoam® absorbs more than an ordinary sponge*

- Creates a rich lather so you can save soap

- Dries surfaces faster

- Super soft even when dry

- Safe on non-stick and other delicate surfaces

- Resists odors and mold

*Independent lab verified.