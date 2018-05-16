Oggs Vegan Luxury Mince Pies 4 Pack 200G

Product Description
- Vegan Mince Pies Filled with Spiced Mincemeat and Laced with Brandy, Topped with Pastry and Dusted with Sugar
- It's CHRISTMAAAAAAS, and absolutely nothing says the holidays like our vegan-friendly Mince Pies. Packed full of spiced mincemeat and laced with brandy.
- We're OGGS® - plant-based egg alternatives and sweet treats that taste as good as you've always known them! We're on a mission to give chickens the day off with our plant-based, planet friendly alternatives to eggs, cakes, and so much more!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C005070, www.fsc.org
- RSPO - RSPO™, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, 9-0926-15-100-00
- Plant-Based
- Vegan
- Less CO2e
- Planet-friendly packaging
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Mincemeat (47%) [Acetic Bramley Apple Pulp (Bramley Apple, Preservative: Acetic Acid), Granulated Sugar, Sultanas, Glucose Syrup, Currants, Shredded Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Suet (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour), Glace Mixed Citrus Peel (Orange Peel, Preservatives: Glucose Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Modified Starch, Water, Brandy, Acetylated Di-Starch Adipate, Raisins, Mixed Spice (Coriander Seeds, Cinnamon, Ginger, Caraway, Nutmeg, Clove), Flavouring, Orange Oil], Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Vegetable Oil (Sustainable Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Cornflour, Emulsifier: Polyglycerol Ester of Fatty Acids, Flavouring, Colours: Annatto Bixin, Curcumin
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that handles Egg, Milk, Tree Nuts and Soya. Allergens are highlighted in bold
Storage
For best before date: see top of packStore in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and enjoy within 3 days.
Produce of
Baked in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make Festive Egg-Free Bakes
- You can make your own egg-free bakes at home with Oggs® Aquafaba (All-plant liquid egg alternative), made from chickpea water. Yep, it isn't a typo. Chickpea water; Cool right!
Number of uses
4 Servings
Name and address
- Baked for:
- Alternative Foods London Ltd,
- Unit 2.09,
- Food Exchange,
- New Covent Garden Market,
- London,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pie (50g)
|Energy
|1507kJ
|753.5kJ
|-
|360kcal
|180kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|7.15g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|53.8g
|26.9g
|of which sugars
|30.4g
|15.2g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|3.5g
|1.75g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.145g
|-
|-
