Bottlegreen Lime & Mint Cordial 500Ml
- Zesty limes infused with crushed mint leaves
- No Artificial Ingredients
- Free from all artificial colours, flavours and sweeteners
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Sugar, Lime Juice from Concentrate (25%), Cotswold Spring Water, Fructose, Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings
Best before end: see neck of bottle.Before opening, store in a cool place away from direct sunlight. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 1 month.
Produced in the UK
- Twist Me
- Serve over ice for the perfect refreshing drink.
- Simply dilute to taste with still or sparkling water.
- Please shake well before use.
Dilute 1:14 to make 30 glasses (based on 250ml glass size)
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Bottlegreen Drinks Co. Ltd.,
- Glos,
- GL5 5ET.
- SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
- Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
- Rathcoole,
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml when diluted 1 part cordial with 14 parts water
|Energy
|78kj/18kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
