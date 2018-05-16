We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Angel Delight Butterscotch Flavour Dessert Pots 4X70g

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Angel Delight Butterscotch Flavour Dessert Pots 4X70g
£2.70
£0.96/100g

Per 70g pot

Energy
340kJ
81kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ/115kcal

Product Description

  • Butterscotch Flavour Whip.
  • Angel Delight trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Lunchbox approved
  • 81 calories per pot
  • Made with fresh milk
  • A source of calcium
  • No added preservatives
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G
  • A source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Calcium Complex, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Plain Caramel), Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Total Milk content 80%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep upright.Store in a cool, dry place. Best before end: See front of pack

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • FRAGILE - Handle with care.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • UK: 0800 0327111.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814.
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.angeldelightdesserts.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 70g portion as sold
Energy486kJ/115kcal340kJ/81kcal
Fat3.4g2.4g
of which Saturates2.8g2.0g
Carbohydrate17.3g12.1g
of which Sugars13.3g9.3g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein3.7g2.6g
Salt0.12g0.8g
Calcium171mg (21% RI)120mg (15% RI)
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
This pack contains 4 portions--

Safety information

FRAGILE - Handle with care.

View all Single Serve Dessert Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here