Angel Delight Butterscotch Flavour Dessert Pots 4X70g
Per 70g pot
- Energy
- 340kJ
-
- 81kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ/115kcal
Product Description
- Butterscotch Flavour Whip.
- Angel Delight trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Lunchbox approved
- 81 calories per pot
- Made with fresh milk
- A source of calcium
- No added preservatives
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 280G
- A source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Starch, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Milk Proteins, Palm Fat, Emulsifiers (Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Milk Calcium Complex, Gelling Agents (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Plain Caramel), Whey Powder (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Total Milk content 80%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep upright.Store in a cool, dry place. Best before end: See front of pack
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- FRAGILE - Handle with care.
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Contact Us
- UK: 0800 0327111.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: 1800 93 2814.
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.angeldelightdesserts.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 70g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 70g portion as sold
|Energy
|486kJ/115kcal
|340kJ/81kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|2.4g
|of which Saturates
|2.8g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|17.3g
|12.1g
|of which Sugars
|13.3g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.8g
|Calcium
|171mg (21% RI)
|120mg (15% RI)
|Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
FRAGILE - Handle with care.
