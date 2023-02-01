We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Meal Deal Rose 75Cl

Tesco Finest Meal Deal Rose 75Cl

Finest Dinner for Two - Drink

Finest Dinner for Two - Drink

Per 125ml glass

Energy
346kJ
83kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Cinsault Rosé. W.O. Western Cape. Wine of South Africa.
  • South Africa’s oceanic breezes provide perfect vineyard conditions for this refreshing, bright rosé from the Western Cape. Attractive pale colour, it is dry and light on the palate with notes of strawberry and raspberry. Best served chilled. Pairs well with salads, prawns and salmon dishes.
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites and milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

75cl e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 125ml glass
Energy277kJ / 67kcal346kJ / 83kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
