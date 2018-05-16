We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nomo Cookie Dough Crunch Chocolate Egg & Bunny 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
This product is available for delivery or collection until 07/04/2023

£6.00
Product Description

  • Cookie dough flavour non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate egg containing rice cereal (6%) and sugar (3%) pieces. Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a cookie dough flavour centre containing rice cereal (1.1%) and cocoa pieces (0.9%).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • What could be better than a NOMO Cookie Dough Crunch Egg and an adorable bunny with a Cookie Dough flavour centre? The clever cookies here at NOMO HQ have made sure they're not only delicious, but vegan and free from dairy, egg, and nuts...a batch made in heaven!
  • 160g = 1 x 30g Bunny, 5 x 26g (1/5 Egg)
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.org
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • The NOMO and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited
  • Vegan & free from dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see side of pack.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Made by:
  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2,
  • Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,

Importer address

  • Grocery Corporation Pty. Ltd,
  • Level 4,
  • 28/22 Darley Road,
  • Manly,
  • NSW 2095,
  • Australia.

Return to

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2,
  • Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Kinnerton Confectionery Ltd,
  • Navan IDA Business Park,
  • Johnstown,
  • Navan,
  • Co. Meath,

Net Contents

160g

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Rice Flour, Demerara Sugar, Shea Oil, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 26g
Energy2262 kJ590 kJ
-541 kcal141 kcal
Fat30 g7.9 g
- of which saturates18 g4.6 g
Carbohydrate64 g17 g
- of which sugars35 g9.2 g
Protein2.7 g0.7 g
Salt0.17 g0.04 g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2348 kJ704 kJ
-563 kcal169 kcal
Fat36 g11 g
- of which saturates21 g6.4 g
Carbohydrate58 g17 g
- of which sugars28 g8.5 g
Protein1.9 g0.6 g
Salt0.26 g0.08 g
