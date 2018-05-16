New
Nomo Cookie Dough Crunch Chocolate Egg & Bunny 160G
Product Description
- Cookie dough flavour non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate egg containing rice cereal (6%) and sugar (3%) pieces. Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a cookie dough flavour centre containing rice cereal (1.1%) and cocoa pieces (0.9%).
- What could be better than a NOMO Cookie Dough Crunch Egg and an adorable bunny with a Cookie Dough flavour centre? The clever cookies here at NOMO HQ have made sure they're not only delicious, but vegan and free from dairy, egg, and nuts...a batch made in heaven!
- 160g = 1 x 30g Bunny, 5 x 26g (1/5 Egg)
- Vegan & free from dairy, gluten, egg, nuts
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Allergy Information
- Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see side of pack.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Foil. Recycle
Net Contents
160g
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Rice Flour, Demerara Sugar, Shea Oil, Flavourings, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 26g
|Energy
|2262 kJ
|590 kJ
|-
|541 kcal
|141 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|7.9 g
|- of which saturates
|18 g
|4.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|64 g
|17 g
|- of which sugars
|35 g
|9.2 g
|Protein
|2.7 g
|0.7 g
|Salt
|0.17 g
|0.04 g
Ingredients
Sugar, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Butter*, Vegetable Oils (Shea, Coconut, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Cocoa Mass*, Maize Starch, Inulin, Rice Flour, Cocoa Nibs*, Salt, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2348 kJ
|704 kJ
|-
|563 kcal
|169 kcal
|Fat
|36 g
|11 g
|- of which saturates
|21 g
|6.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|58 g
|17 g
|- of which sugars
|28 g
|8.5 g
|Protein
|1.9 g
|0.6 g
|Salt
|0.26 g
|0.08 g
