Gordon's Premium Pink Gin & Lemonade 250Ml
Product Description
- Gordon's Prem Pink Gin & Lemonade 250ml
- The light and refreshing-tasting Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin is perfectly mixed with lemonade and ready to drink in a 250ml can. Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin balances the crisp, distinctive juniper taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries, strawberries and a tang of redcurrant. All perfectly mixed with lemonade. Inspired by an original 1880 recipe from Alexander Gordon, Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin is carefully crafted using the highest quality ingredients. Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice and plenty of juicy strawberries. Perfect to enjoy with friends at home, for BBQs, picnics, festivals or anywhere out and about.
- In 1769, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant-tasting gin. To this day, Gordon’s London Dry Gin is distilled to the same exacting standard, earning its place as the world’s number 1 gin.
- The light and refreshing-tasting Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin is perfectly mixed with lemonade and ready to drink in a 250ml can.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Tasting Notes
- Gordon's Premium Pink Distilled Gin balances the crisp, distinctive juniper taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries, strawberries and a tang of redcurrant. All perfectly mixed with tonic.
Alcohol Units
1.3
Alcohol Type
Wine
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
IT
Return to
- 16 Great Marlborough St, London W1F 7HS
Net Contents
0.25l
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.