Yo! Chicken & Sweet Pepper Poke 290G

4(3)
£4.75

£1.64/100g

YO! Chicken & Sweet Pepper Poke 290g www.groupeguillin.com
A poke bowl of British chicken, spicy edamame beans, grilled peppers, pickled red cabbage and carrot. served with rice & soy sesame dressing
Premium mainCooked
Pack size: 290G

Ingredients

Cooked Rice (Water, Rice, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Fructose-glucose Syrup, Cane Molasses), Sliced Chicken Breast (13%) (Chicken Breast, Salt, Cornflour), Soy Sesame Dressing (10%) (Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Lime Juice Concentrate, Garlic Powder, White Pepper), Spicy Edamame Beans (8%) (Edamame Beans (Soya), Spring Onion, White Sesame Seeds, Red Pepper Powder), Pickled Red Cabbage (3%) (Red Cabbage, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Salt), Grilled Red Pepper (3%), Grilled Yellow Pepper (3%), Carrot (1%), White Sesame Seeds, Black Sesame Seeds

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

290g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Remove from refrigerator 15 minutes before serving and stir all the ingredients well together.

