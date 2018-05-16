New
Kimm & Miller Bestie Box
Product Description
- KIMM & MILLER BESTIE BOX
- Everything needed for a fun Valentine's night in with a best friend, sibling or partner, including a pair of cosy socks each, 2 delicious milk chocolate stirrers and a fun game to test how well you know each other.
- 2 Pairs of fluffy socks (UK women size 4-7)
- 2 Hot Chocolate Stirring Spoons
- Who knows who? card game for 2 players
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Instructions: Remove all packaging from the spoon. To make your delicious hot chocolate drink, add approximately 130ml to 140ml of hot milk to a mug and then carefully stir in the chocolate on the end of the wooden spoon. Continue stirring, until all of the milk chocolate has dissolved.
- Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight or heat source.
- Care Instructions: Socks 99.5% Polyester, 0.5% Elastane. Wash with similar colours. Keep away from fire & flames.
- Store in a cool dry place away from sunlight or heat source.
- How to play Who knows who? card game -
- Player 1 picks a card and writes down what
- they think their friend’s answer will be
- e.g.: Question – What’s their favourite colour?
- Answer - Blue.
- Player 1 hands the card to Player 2 who writes
- down their answer to the same question. Neither
- player should share what they have written until
- both have answered. If Player 1 has correctly
- guessed what Player 2 has answered, then Player 1
- earns a point, if not no points
- are awarded.
- And so the game continues, with Player 2
- picking a card and writing down what they think
- Player 1’s answer will be. The winner is the player
- with the most points when all the cards have been
- answered.
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.