Monster Energy Ultra Rosa Drink 4X500ml

Great addition, it tastes like red ice pops!
Great addition, it tastes like red ice pops!
Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Erythritol), Taurine (0.4%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Flavourings, Panax Ginseng Root Extract (0.08%), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Caffeine (0.03%), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.015%), Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Purple Sweet Potato Concentrate, Inositol.
Store in a cool dry place. Best Before Date - See base of can
2000ml
|Typical Values
|100 mL
|500 mL
|% 100 mL
|% 500 mL
|Energy value (kJ)
|12kJ
|61kJ
|1%
|Energy value (kcal)
|3kcal
|14kcal
|1%
|Fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Saturated fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Carbohydrates
|1.4g
|7g
|3%
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|0%
|Proteins
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Salt
|0.2g
|1g
|17%
|Vitamin B3
|8.5mg
|43mg
|53%
|266%
|Vitamin B6
|0.8mg
|4mg
|57%
|286%
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg
|13µg
|100%
|500%
|Vitamin B5
|4.2mg
|21mg
|70%
|350%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Great addition, it tastes like red ice pops!