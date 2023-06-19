Tesco Finest Stonebaked Seeded Multigrain Bloomer

White multigrain bread with sunflower kernels and linseed.

Made with a rye and wheat sourdough for an earthy flavour, topped with oats, sunflower & linseeds. This rich and nutty bloomer is made with wholewheat flour and a blend of rye and wheat sourdough starter. Flecked and topped with oats, sunflower and linseeds, then stonebaked for a naturally glossy finish. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy as its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sunflower Kernels (3.5%), Barley Malt, Wheat Gluten, Linseed (2%), Oat Flakes, Rye Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Sugar, Sourdough Culture (Wheat), Caramelised Sugar, Yeast, Soya Flour.

Allergy Information

Contains barley, oats, rye, spelt wheat, wheat and soya.This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens., This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

approx. 8 Servings

Net Contents

600g