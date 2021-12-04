We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

David Beckham Instinct Eau De Toilette Natural Spray 50Ml

£25.00

£50.00/100ml

David Beckham Instinct EDT Nat Spray 50ml
Follow Your Instinct Eau de Toilette SprayFrom the House of David Beckham comes a new fragrance for men, Follow Your Instinct. The scent opens with a spicy hit of coriander, amplified by the clean note of aldehydes and underscored by the vibrancy of iced lemon. Aromatic florals of lavandin and orange blossom are contrasted with the resinous quality of cardamom to create a sophisticated, sensual heart. This evolves into a woody drydown with vetiver, cedarwood and mossy notes to add an earthy, tactile sensation to the refined composition. The elegant pack design also takes style inspiration from Instinct, with the clean lines of the solid glass flacon complemented by pale amber juice and silver magnetic cap. The bottle has a suave masculine black label and sleek outer box with a quote from David Beckham: “Who knows what's next...that's what's exciting.” David Beckham, Follow your Instinct Eau De Toilette for him 50ml
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Aqua/Water/EAU, Parfum/Fragrance, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Limonene, Benzophenone-3, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Linalool, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Coumarin, Geraniol, Propylene Glycol, BHT, FD&C Yellow No. 6 (CI 15985), FD&C Red No. 4 (CI 14700), FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)

Net Contents

50ml

