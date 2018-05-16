Product Description
- Wasabi Spicy Korean Chicken Wings 230g
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Authentic Korean: in a box
- Spicy k-wings
- Chilli rating - hot - 2
- Pack size: 230G
Bone-in Chicken Wings (66%), Sweet and Spicy Sauce (14%) (Sweet Chilli Sauce with Sweetener (Sugar, Water, Red Pepper, Garlic, Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Onion, Red Pepper Paste (Water, Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wheat, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Roasted Soybean Powder, Alcohol, Garlic, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Soybean, Onion, Fermented Soybean), Distilled Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Crushed Pineapple, Pineapple Extract, Soybean Sauce (Water, Defatted Soybean, Salt, Wheat Flour, Alcohol), Alcohol, Red Pepper Powder, Stabiliser (E415), Yeast Extract Powder, Colour (E160(c)), Flavour Enhancer (E621), Black Pepper Powder, Acidity Regulators (E260, E330, E331), Oleoresin Capsicum, Sweetener (E950), Cinnamon Powder, Flavouring), Carolina Reaper Chilli Powder), Batter Mix (Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Powder Mix (Wheat Flour, Wheat, Corn Starch, Salt, Green Pea Flakes, Raising Agent (E500 (ii)), Chilli Powder, Onion Powder, Seasoning Mix (Thickener (E412), Black Pepper Powder, Cumin Powder, Cumin Powder, Glucose, Colour (E101), Garlic Powder, Onion Powder), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Black Pepper Powder, Garlic Powder, Inactive Dry Yeast), Baking Powder (Raising Agents (E500(ii), E450(i)), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin))), Marinade Mix (Water, Flavour Enhancer (E621), Sugar, Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Fish, Sesame and Barley Gluten. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Instructions: Remove cardboard sleeve and film lid
- Pop in microwave
700w 3.30 min, 900w 3 min
Stand for 1 min
- Tuck in
- Do not reheat
Instructions: Preheat oven
- Empty the k-wings onto a baking tray (no packaging)
- Pop in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6 17 min
Stand for 1 min
- Tuck in
- Do not reheat
Made in the UK using chicken from EU/UK
We think this is the perfect portion for one
- Made by:
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- wasabi.uk.com
230g
