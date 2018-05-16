New
Tony's Ben&Jerry White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake 180G
Product Description
- White chocolate with pieces of dehydrated strawberry, biscuit and cheese powder.
- Get a taste of this sweet partnership at tonyschocolonely.com/benandjerry
- Crazy about chocolate, serious about people
- A chocolate love a-fair: Ben & Jerry's has joined our mission to end modern slavery in chocolate. We've created this ice cream-inspired bar to celebrate their commitment. Featuring Tony's Chocolanely's white cheesecake-style chocolate with sticky strawberries and crumbly biscuits.
- Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa and sugar. Sugar with mass balance. Total 66%. info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
- © Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc. 2021.
- Together we'll make chocolate 100% slave free
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, 7% Dehydrated Strawberry (Strawberry, Sugar, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil), 4% Biscuit (Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Honey, Salt), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Freeze-Dried Strawberry Powder, 0.3% Vegetarian Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids: 22% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg, Peanut and Nuts.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dark and dry place, but not in the fridge.Best before: see side.
Produce of
Made in Belgium with cocoa butter from Ivory Coast
Number of uses
The packaging contains 6 servings per bar
Name and address
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
- 36b Rosedale Road,
- Richmond,
- TW9 2SX.
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
- Unit 101,
Return to
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
- 36b Rosedale Road,
- Richmond,
- TW9 2SX.
- mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
- Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
- Unit 101,
- Northwest Business Park,
- Ballycoolin,
- Dublin,
- D15 NN20.
- mailire@tonyschocolonely.com
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 gram
|per serving (30g)**
|RI* per serving
|Energy
|2272 kJ / 542 kcal
|681 kJ / 163 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|33 g
|10 g
|14%
|of which saturates
|19 g
|6 g
|29%
|Carbohydrates
|55 g
|16 g
|6%
|of which sugars
|52 g
|16 g
|17%
|Protein
|6.3 g
|1.9 g
|4%
|Salt
|0.22 g
|0.07 g
|1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**The packaging contains 6 servings per bar
|-
|-
|-
