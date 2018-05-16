We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tony's Ben&Jerry White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake 180G

Tony's Ben&Jerry White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake 180G
Product Description

  • White chocolate with pieces of dehydrated strawberry, biscuit and cheese powder.
  • Get a taste of this sweet partnership at tonyschocolonely.com/benandjerry
  • Crazy about chocolate, serious about people
  • A chocolate love a-fair: Ben & Jerry's has joined our mission to end modern slavery in chocolate. We've created this ice cream-inspired bar to celebrate their commitment. Featuring Tony's Chocolanely's white cheesecake-style chocolate with sticky strawberries and crumbly biscuits.
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa and sugar. Sugar with mass balance. Total 66%. info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • © Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc. 2021.
  • Together we'll make chocolate 100% slave free
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, 7% Dehydrated Strawberry (Strawberry, Sugar, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil), 4% Biscuit (Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Honey, Salt), Buttermilk Powder (Milk), Freeze-Dried Strawberry Powder, 0.3% Vegetarian Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Cocoa Solids: 28% minimum, Milk Solids: 22% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg, Peanut and Nuts.

Storage

Keep in a cool, dark and dry place, but not in the fridge.Best before: see side.

Produce of

Made in Belgium with cocoa butter from Ivory Coast

Number of uses

The packaging contains 6 servings per bar

Name and address

  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (UK),
  • 36b Rosedale Road,
  • Richmond,
  • TW9 2SX.
  • Tony's Chocolonely Ltd (Ireland),
  • Unit 101,

Return to

  • mailuk@tonyschocolonely.com
  • Northwest Business Park,
  • Ballycoolin,
  • Dublin,
  • D15 NN20.
  • mailire@tonyschocolonely.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gramper serving (30g)**RI* per serving
Energy2272 kJ / 542 kcal681 kJ / 163 kcal8%
Fat33 g10 g14%
of which saturates19 g6 g29%
Carbohydrates55 g16 g6%
of which sugars52 g16 g17%
Protein6.3 g1.9 g4%
Salt0.22 g0.07 g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**The packaging contains 6 servings per bar---
