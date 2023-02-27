We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Greek Style Chicken & Feta Seeded Tortilla Wrap

Tesco Finest Greek Style Chicken & Feta Seeded Tortilla Wrap

5(3)
£3.85

£3.85/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1899kJ
453kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
18.1g

medium

26%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.57g

medium

26%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 871kJ / 208kcal

Chargrilled chicken breast, yogurt and mint dressing, feta full fat soft cheese, marinated semi dried tomatoes, lettuce, kalamata olives, spinach and rocket in a seeded tortilla wrap.
With semi dried tomatoes, kalamata olives and yogurt and mint dressingSeeded tortilla wrap With semi dried tomatoes, kalamata olives and yogurt and mint dressing

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (17%), Water, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Marinated Semi Dried Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Palm Oil, Olive Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Juice, Rocket, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Mint, Garlic Purée, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch. 

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

