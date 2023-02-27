Tesco Finest Greek Style Chicken & Feta Seeded Tortilla Wrap
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1899kJ
- 453kcal
- 23%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 18.1g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.8g
- 34%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.57g
- 26%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (17%), Water, Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Feta Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Marinated Semi Dried Tomatoes [Tomato, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Garlic, Oregano], Lettuce, Kalamata Olives, Spinach, Palm Oil, Olive Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Lemon Juice, Rocket, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Golden Linseed, Brown Linseed, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Mint, Garlic Purée, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|871kJ / 208kcal
|1899kJ / 453kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|18.1g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|50.4g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|4.6g
|Protein
|9.1g
|19.8g
|Salt
|0.72g
|1.57g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
