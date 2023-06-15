We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dove Gradual Tanning Lotion Light/Med 200Ml

Dove Gradual Tanning Lotion Light/Med 200Ml
Product summary:Want a natural-looking, sun-kissed self tan that works with your skin? Get the holiday glowyou’re looking for with Dove Summer Revived Self Tanning Body Lotion, a light to medium tanning lotion to give you a beautiful, healthy-looking gradual tan glow and transform the way you feel – inside and out.Why it works:Dove Summer Revived Tanning Lotion works like your daily moisturiser, for a dose of hydrationand a customisable self tan that you control. Formulated with expert ingredients you know and lovelike glycerin, aloe vera and pro-lipids, this tanning lotion delivers up to 72 hours of moisturisation, replenishing and deeply nourishing your skin.Benefits:This streak-free tanning lotion is ideal for everyday use, creating a long-lasting, natural-lookingself tan. Its moisturising power keeps your skin hydrated, while the 100% naturally-derived DHA subtly adds colour for a buildable glow that you control. The gradual tan builds up to a light to medium colour, leaving your skin with a natural-looking, sun-kissed glow.How to use:For the best self tan results, start by exfoliating your skin, then massage the gradual tanning lotion evenly over clean, dry skin in circular motions. Allow it to absorb into your skin, and then wash your hands before getting dressed. The gradual tan formula is non-sticky and fast drying, making topping up your self tan quick and simple. Plus, unlike other self tanning lotions, it has an indulgent fragrance that treats your senses with every use.Try this:Planning on spending time in the sun? Apply a separate sunscreen product over the top oncethis tanning lotion has been absorbed, and your skin is dry. For soft skin and a sun-kissed lookall year round, reach for this sunshine-in-a-bottle gradual tan to enjoy a summer glow, whateverthe weather.
Dove Summer Revived Self Tanning Body Lotion provides a natural-looking, light to medium sun-kissed glow.This gradual tanning lotion lets you build your self tan over time to give you the glow you want, whatever your skin type.A light gradual tanning lotion that works like your daily moisturiser, to hydrate and build a natural-looking, gradual tan.This moisturising self tan lotion replenishes and deeply nourishes your skin, for 72-hour moisturisationTanning lotion formulated with expert ingredients you know and love, including hydrating glycerin, aloe vera and pro-lipidsDermatologically-tested gradual self tan suitable for daily use on all skin types
‎Ingredients:Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Stearic Acid, Dihydroxyacetone, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Hydroxypropyl Starch Phosphate, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Parfum, Cetyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Stearamide AMP, Sorbitan Isostearate, Caramel, Maltodextrin, Hydroxystearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 16255, CI 47005

Poland

200 ℮

