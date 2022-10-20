We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Wensleydale and Sour Cherry 180g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Wensleydale and Sour Cherry 180g
£2.60
£1.45/100g

Per 30g

Energy
463kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.7g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.0g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.5g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1542kJ / 370kcal

Product Description

  • Wensleydale cheese with sugar infused cherries and sweetened dried cranberries.
  • Creamy Wensleydale cheese is blended with sweet, juicy cranberries and cherries, and bolstered with flavouring.
  • Pack size: 180G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sugar Infused Dried Cherries (8%) [Cherry, Sugar, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Cranberries (6%) [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Fructose, Flavouring. 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from the fridge 1 hour before consumption to enjoy fully.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

180g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1542kJ / 370kcal463kJ / 111kcal
Fat25.5g7.7g
Saturates16.7g5.0g
Carbohydrate18.0g5.4g
Sugars11.7g3.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein16.9g5.1g
Salt1.05g0.32g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

View all Speciality & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here