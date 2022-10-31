We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Virtue Clean Energy Berries Drink 4X250ml

4.9(9)Write a review
Product Description

  • Sparkling berry flavoured energy drink, with sweetener from natural sources and vitamins.
  • Each can sold contributes to the conservation of plants, animals and natural communities in the rainforest.
  • B-Vitamins + Natural Caffeine
  • Zero Sugar
  • Zero Calories
  • Nothing Artificial
  • BPA-Free Cans
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 1000ML
Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Natural Flavour Enhancer: Erythritol, Natural Berry Flavours, Agave Nectar, Tartaric Acid, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides (Stevia Plant Extract), Green Coffee Bean Extract, Vitamins (B3, B6, B7, B12)

Storage

Best before: see base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Virtue = Coffee
  • Equal caffeine to 1 cup of coffee
  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women.

Name and address

  • Refresh Brands Ltd,
  • Bath Road,
  • Northants,
  • NN16 8NQ.

Return to

  • Refresh Brands Ltd,
  • Bath Road,
  • Northants,
  • NN16 8NQ.
  • virtuedrinks.com

Net Contents

4 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy13kJ/3kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate0.5g
of which sugars0g
Protein0g
Salt0g
Niacin (B3)2.4mg (15%)
Vitamin B60.21mg (15%)
Biotin (B7)7.5µg (15%)
Vitamin B120.38µg (15%)
(Nutrient Reference Value)-

Safety information

High caffeine content (32mg/100ml). Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women.

A wonderful burst of energy

5 stars

I love the berry flavour in this natural energy drink. You get a nice burst of energy. I quite like that it is not full of sugar too. All natural. Would recommend.

Glad I've tried these as a clean alternative to tr

5 stars

Glad I've tried these as a clean alternative to traditional energy drinks. You still get a kick, but just not a nasty one full of artificial additives.

I bought Virtue as I find energy drinks too sweet,

5 stars

I bought Virtue as I find energy drinks too sweet, I found Virtue Berries to taste crisp, refreshing and similar to a flavoured water or similar, no compromise on taste. Will buy again

Very refreshing.

5 stars

Feels much more refreshing than coffee & really helps combat that mid afternoon slump.

I really like these. Good to give you a little lif

5 stars

I really like these. Good to give you a little lift without all the sugar and other rubbish.

Crisp taste which left me feeling energised. Shame

5 stars

Crisp taste which left me feeling energised. Shame these weren't around when I was at University pulling an all nighter to get modules in! Love the fact it's vegan and the cans are very eye catching.

Nice refreshing drink

5 stars

I really enjoyed Virtue Clean energy Berry flavoured drinks. I like the fact that they do lift you up but don't contain any nastiness as other energy drinks. It's worth a try.

Worth the extra

5 stars

Lovely natural taste which isn't overpoweringly sweet. It's just like having a soft drink, perfect cold! Little on the pricier side but worth the extra

Fresh and Fruity

4 stars

No doubt about it, this gives you an alertness like a coffee does but tastes fresh and fruity with no nasty aftertaste.

