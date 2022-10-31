Virtue Clean Energy Berries Drink 4X250ml

A wonderful burst of energy
I love the berry flavour in this natural energy drink. You get a nice burst of energy. I quite like that it is not full of sugar too. All natural. Would recommend.
Glad I've tried these as a clean alternative to traditional energy drinks. You still get a kick, but just not a nasty one full of artificial additives.
I bought Virtue as I find energy drinks too sweet, I found Virtue Berries to taste crisp, refreshing and similar to a flavoured water or similar, no compromise on taste. Will buy again
Very refreshing.
Feels much more refreshing than coffee & really helps combat that mid afternoon slump.
I really like these. Good to give you a little lift without all the sugar and other rubbish.
Crisp taste which left me feeling energised. Shame these weren't around when I was at University pulling an all nighter to get modules in! Love the fact it's vegan and the cans are very eye catching.
Nice refreshing drink
I really enjoyed Virtue Clean energy Berry flavoured drinks. I like the fact that they do lift you up but don't contain any nastiness as other energy drinks. It's worth a try.
Worth the extra
Lovely natural taste which isn't overpoweringly sweet. It's just like having a soft drink, perfect cold! Little on the pricier side but worth the extra
Fresh and Fruity
No doubt about it, this gives you an alertness like a coffee does but tastes fresh and fruity with no nasty aftertaste.